[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye ♥ Choi Tae Jun's Photographer Drops a New Sweet Pre-wedding Photo of the Couple
Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.18 16:23 View Count
A new sweet pre-wedding photo of actress Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Jun was released. 

On February 18, Park Shin Hye welcomed her birthday, turning 32 years old. 

In celebration of Park Shin Hye's 32nd birthday, the photographer who took Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun's pre-wedding photos shared a new couple photo of them online. 
Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae JunIn this photo, Choi Tae Jun lies in front of Park Shin Hye in a white tuxedo, and Park Shin Hye leans on his shoulders. 

She is wearing a beautiful flower-patterned long dress that gives her a goddess-like look. 

Along with the photo, the photographer wrote, "A lovely couple. It's Park Shin Hye's birthday today. She's always bright and beautiful. I hope you have a nice day. Miss you!" 
Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae JunNot too long ago, Park Shin Hye's management agency and Park Shin Hye herself released pre-wedding photos as well as photos from the wedding ceremony. 

As they looked so cute in all these photos, they were much-loved by a great number of fans around the world; they quickly went viral on social media. 

This new pre-wedding photo was taken in a different style to previously-released photos that fans are feeling fluttered once again. 
Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae JunBack in March 2018, it was reported that Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun were dating each other.

Soon after that, they confirmed their relationship, and stated that they have been with each other since the end of 2017.

Then last November, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun announced that they were getting married, and were expecting a baby. 

They held a wedding ceremony on January 22; it is revealed that their baby is due this June. 

(Credit= 'soulpage1' 'my_jun2' 'salt_ent' 'ssinz7' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.