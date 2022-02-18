[SBS Star] NMIXX BAE Tests Positive for COVID-19; JYP Ent. Postpones Debut Showcase

JYP Entertainment's new girl group NMIXX's member BAE has tested positive for COVID-19.On February 18, JYP Entertainment shared an official statement announcing that the agency will postpone NMIXX's debut showcase as BAE was diagnosed with COVID-19.The agency's official statement is as follows:Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.This is an announcement that NMIXX member BAE was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the morning of February 18.On the evening of February 16, BAE showed symptoms of a sore throat, and all members used self-test kits. BAE's kit showed a positive result, so all members received PCR tests at a hospital on the morning of February 17. BAE tested positive for COVID-19 (on the PCR test).All NMIXX members have completed their second doses of the vaccine, and all scheduled activities were carried out after checking for negative results with self-test kits beforehand.BAE currently does not have other symptoms besides a mild fever and sore throat, and she is in self-quarantine and receiving treatment according to the guidelines of disease control authorities.LILY, HAEWON, SULLYOON, JINNI, JIWOO, and KYUJIN, who received negative results, are also under their self-quarantine.As a result, NMIXX's first single 'AD MARE' will be released on February 22 as scheduled, but NMIXX's debut showcase 'New Frontier: AD MARE' has been postponed to March 1.We sincerely apologize for causing concern to fans and industry representatives.With our artist's health as the top priority, we will put in full efforts for our artist to focus on treatment and recovery. Thank you.NMIXX is JYP Entertainment's first girl group after ITZY that was launched in 2019.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)