[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rang & Yuto Grows So Much that They Are Almost Unrecognizable
[SBS Star] Choo Sa Rang & Yuto Grows So Much that They Are Almost Unrecognizable

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.18 14:31
Choo Sa Rang, the daughter of Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon and Japanese model Yano Shiho, and her friend Yuto were seen all grown up. 

On February 16, some new photos were uploaded on Choo Sa Rang's Instagram with the caption, "Do you want to build a snowman?" 

The photos were of Choo Sa Rang and Yuto building a snowman together. 

Both Choo Sa Rang and Yuto were so tall and mature compared to themselves years ago that it surprised many people. 
Choo Sa Rang and YutoChoo Sa Rang gained fame from appearing on KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' for over two years from 2013 until 2016, which covered a sweet father-daughter relationship. 

At that time, Yuto made a frequent appearance on the show as Choo Sa Rang's close friend from kindergarten. 

They were very little then, small with lots of baby fat on their face. 

They were also struggling to speak in full sentences properly. 

Now though, they were so grown up, who were able to speak fluently. 
Choo Sa Rang and Yuto Choo Sa Rang and YutoBack on February 1, on the day of Lunar New Year, Choo Sa Rang and Yuto posted a video of them wishing everybody a good year on Instagram. 

They were seen sitting next to each other on a couch, and saying, "Happy New Year, everybody! Always be happy, and we miss you!" 
 

'The Return of Superman' fans are so happy to see that they have grown well, as well as to find out that they are still good friends. 

(Credit= 'choosarang_official' Instagram, KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star) 
