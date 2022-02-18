[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin's Agency Explains the Ring She Wore on 'You Quiz on the Block'

Actress Son Ye-jin's management agency clarified that the ring she wore on 'You Quiz on the Block' was not an engagement ring.On February 16 episode of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block', Son Ye-jin made a special guest appearance.What especially caught the eyes of the viewers was a dainty ring on the actress' hand.Some viewers believed that the ring may be her engagement ring, as she officially announced that she and her boyfriend actor Hyun Bin are getting married soon.As the rumors began to snowball online, Son Ye-jin's management agency MS Team Entertainment stepped forward and stated that the ring is not her engagement ring.The agency stated, "The ring that Son Ye-jin wore on her ring finger on 'You Quiz on the Block' is not an engagement ring. It was a ring that was chosen by the actress' stylist, and it is sponsored for broadcast promotions."(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)