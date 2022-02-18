뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] A Middle-aged Man Mistakens Kim Woo Bin·Lee Kwang Soo·Lim Ju Hwan as BTS
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] A Middle-aged Man Mistakens Kim Woo Bin·Lee Kwang Soo·Lim Ju Hwan as BTS

[SBS Star] A Middle-aged Man Mistakens Kim Woo Bin·Lee Kwang Soo·Lim Ju Hwan as BTS

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.18 11:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] A Middle-aged Man Mistakens Kim Woo Bin·Lee Kwang Soo·Lim Ju Hwan as BTS
Actors Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo and Lim Ju Hwan were mistaken as the members of K-pop boy group BTS. 

On February 17 episode of tvN's television show 'Unexpected Business 2', Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo and Lim Ju Hwan made a guest appearance. 

They came to a supermarket in the countryside where their good friends actors Zo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun temporarily managed. 

Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo and Lim Ju Hwan were asked to be their part-time workers for the day. 
Unexpected Business 2While they were still greeting each other near the cashier, a middle-aged couple entered the supermarket to give Zo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun a special gift. 

As they prepared a gift for the part-timers as well, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo and Lim Ju Hwan came to say hi to the couple. 

After seeing them, the male customer said, "Oh, we made these for the guests, who would work as part-timers here.", thinking that they were just regular customers. 

Then, Zo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun explained that they were guests. 
Unexpected Business 2However, they still could not recognize who they were; the female customer even asked the three actors, "Who are you guys?" 

Zo In Sung pointed at the three part-timers and playfully said, "We don't know them very well, too. They're a new boy group. They just made debut." 

He continued, "These guys are really popular in the States right now though." 

The male customer, who looked like he was in his 50s, responded, "I don't know K-pop groups well. Are they BTS?" 

In response to this, Cha Tae Hyun stated, "They're actually BBS. They were formed to beat BTS in the industry.", then laughed. 
Unexpected Business 2(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business 2) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.