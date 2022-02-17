뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyelim Shares the Sweetest Handwritten Letter She Received from Her Husband
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Hyelim Shares the Sweetest Handwritten Letter She Received from Her Husband

[SBS Star] Hyelim Shares the Sweetest Handwritten Letter She Received from Her Husband

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.17 18:22 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyelim Shares the Sweetest Handwritten Letter She Received from Her Husband
Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls received the sweetest handwritten letter from her husband taekwondo player Shin Min-chul. 

On February 17, Hyelim updated her Instagram with a video of Shin Min-chul's handwritten letter.

The letter was shown while a piano version of 'Perhaps Love' from the 2006 popular drama 'Princess Hours' played in the background. 
HyelimIn the letter, Shin Min-chul wrote, "Dear my love. After Sa-rang (the nickname of their baby) came to us, I feel like I'm in a very happy dream." 

He continued, "Let's not wake up from this dream, and live in this dream together forever." 

He resumed, "I'll become more responsible, and become the husband who loves you the most in this world. I'll also become the dependable father I need to be. I love you, my love." 

Shin Min-chul added a heart in the end of his handwritten letter as well. 
HyelimHyelim and Shin Min-chul have been together for about seven years before they got married in July 2020. 

Last year, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby boy; Hyelim's due date is revealed to be next month. 

Upon seeing Shin Min-chul's loving handwritten letter to Hyelim, Hyelim's Instagram followers left comments under the post including, "This is so sweet!", "Why am I tearing up right now?", "Awww how romantic!" and so on. 
Hyelim(Credit= 'wg_lim' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.