[SBS Star] Hyelim Shares the Sweetest Handwritten Letter She Received from Her Husband

Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls received the sweetest handwritten letter from her husband taekwondo player Shin Min-chul.On February 17, Hyelim updated her Instagram with a video of Shin Min-chul's handwritten letter.The letter was shown while a piano version of 'Perhaps Love' from the 2006 popular drama 'Princess Hours' played in the background.In the letter, Shin Min-chul wrote, "Dear my love. After Sa-rang (the nickname of their baby) came to us, I feel like I'm in a very happy dream."He continued, "Let's not wake up from this dream, and live in this dream together forever."He resumed, "I'll become more responsible, and become the husband who loves you the most in this world. I'll also become the dependable father I need to be. I love you, my love."Shin Min-chul added a heart in the end of his handwritten letter as well.Hyelim and Shin Min-chul have been together for about seven years before they got married in July 2020.Last year, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby boy; Hyelim's due date is revealed to be next month.Upon seeing Shin Min-chul's loving handwritten letter to Hyelim, Hyelim's Instagram followers left comments under the post including, "This is so sweet!", "Why am I tearing up right now?", "Awww how romantic!" and so on.(Credit= 'wg_lim' Instagram)(SBS Star)