[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Heads to the Gym & Plays Soccer Right After Recovering from COVID-19
Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.17 16:16
Singer Kim Jong-kook was seen working out and playing soccer right after recovering from COVID-19. 

Back on February 10, Kim Jong-kook tested positive for COVID-19. 

Although he only had mild symptoms, he quarantined himself at home for seven days, which is the current health and safety guidelines for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 patient. 
Kim Jong-kookAt 12 in the morning of February 17, Kim Jong-kook's quarantine days were over. 

As soon as it came to an end, Kim Jong-kook headed to the gym to work out. 

He posted a photo of himself in a car, then wrote, "Done with the gym, I'm off to play soccer now." 

He continued, "It happened to be Wednesday as I'm done with my quarantine. This is a gift."

It was assumed that Kim Jong-kook played soccer every Wednesday until he tested positive for the coronavirus last week. 
Kim Jong-kookAbout two hours later, Kim Jong-kook updated his Instagram with two new photos. 

The first one was of football on the ground alongside his feet in soccer shoes. 

In the next photo, there was an opened icy sports drink on the football pitch. 

This showed how desperate Kim Jong-kook wanted to get some exercise out of home during his quarantine, proving his love for workout and sports once again.
Kim Jong-kook(Credit= 'kjk76' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
