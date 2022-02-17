뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Apink Say, "It's Impossible for One's Romance to Begin at the 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Apink Say, "It's Impossible for One's Romance to Begin at the 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'"

[SBS Star] Apink Say, "It's Impossible for One's Romance to Begin at the 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'"

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.17 11:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Apink Say, "Its Impossible for Ones Romance to Begin at the Idol Star Athletics Championships"
K-pop girl group Apink members stated that it is not possible for a K-pop star to start dating another K-pop star at the 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'. 

On February 16 episode of Mnet's television show 'TMI SHOW', the members of Apink made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, the host Boom said, "I heard that many K-pop stars begin their romance at the 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'." 

He continued, "People say that a lot of numbers are exchanged then, as well as secret physical and eye contact behind cameras and fans. Is this true?" 
TMI SHOWThe members of Apink frowned and answered in a loud voice, "We've heard that too, but that's honestly a no. It's impossible for a romantic relationship to begin there!" 

They went on, "Our make-up is all smudged from playing the sports, and everyone is just lying down on the floor all day."

Then, another host Mijoo of disbanded girl group Lovelyz laughingly said, "Yeah, my false lashes have disappeared while shooting in the past as well." 
TMI SHOWEUNJI said, "So, it's impossible for one to develop feelings for another at the 'Idol Star Athletics Championships'. Everybody is not very happy there; they're all angry." 

She resumed, "If they can begin their romance at a place like that, then they will get married, and live happily ever after." 

BOMI added, "Yeah, that's right. They'll definitely end up marrying each other in that case." 
TMI SHOWPreviously, several K-pop stars, including Hyeri of Girl's Day, Jaekyung of RAINBOW, Qri of T-ARA, G.O of MBLAQ and more, mentioned that some K-pop stars start dating at the 'Idol Star Athletics Championships', and they witnessed those moments during filming. 

(Credit= MBC The Idol Star Athletics Championships, Mnet TMI SHOW) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.