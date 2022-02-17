뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS RM Reacts to Olympic Speed Skater Kwak Yoon-gy's 'Dynamite' Dance
Published 2022.02.17 10:54 Updated 2022.02.17 11:09 View Count
RM of K-pop boy group BTS gave a shout-out to South Korea's Olympic short track speed skater Kwak Yoon-gy for his iconic 'Dynamite' podium dance.

On February 16, Korea won the men's 5,000m short track speed skating relay silver medal at the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Olympic Games Beijing 2022.

This is Korea's first podium finish in the men's relay in 12 years, after the silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games.
쇼트트랙 남자 계주 은메달 (사진=연합뉴스) 베이징올림픽 쇼트트랙 남자 5,000m 계주에서 은메달을 딴 대한민국 대표팀 (사진=연합뉴스)South Korea's Kwak Yoon-gy, Hwang Dae-heon, Lee June-seo, Kim Dong-wook, and Park Jang-hyuk stepped up to the podium, and the team's leader Kwak Yoon-gy surprised everyone by dancing to BTS' 'Dynamite'.
Kwak Yoon-gyKwak Yoon-gy later explained in an interview that he decided to dance to 'Dynamite' to repay RM for his support during the Games.

RM, Kwak Yoon-gyShortly after the victory ceremony, RM took to his personal Instagram and wrote, "Yoon-gy, I watched your 'Dynamite' so well."

The BTS leader cutely added, "Please take good care of our Yoon-gi as well.", referring to his fellow group member SUGA.
Kwak Yoon-gyDuring Kwak Yoon-gy's live broadcast, someone next to him told him that RM had posted about the dance.

To this, Kwak Yoon-gy gasped in shock and said, "For real? Are you serious? Wait, let me go check on it. This is crazy."

He continued, "What I thought was a pity was that the dance ended up at this level as I was wearing a tight training pants. I should've worn something more street-styled..."

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'rkive' Instagram, '꽉잡아윤기-Kwakyoongy' YouTube, BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
