[SBS Star] BTS RM Reacts to Olympic Speed Skater Kwak Yoon-gy's 'Dynamite' Dance

RM of K-pop boy group BTS gave a shout-out to South Korea's Olympic short track speed skater Kwak Yoon-gy for his iconic 'Dynamite' podium dance.On February 16, Korea won the men's 5,000m short track speed skating relay silver medal at the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Olympic Games Beijing 2022.This is Korea's first podium finish in the men's relay in 12 years, after the silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games.South Korea's Kwak Yoon-gy, Hwang Dae-heon, Lee June-seo, Kim Dong-wook, and Park Jang-hyuk stepped up to the podium, and the team's leader Kwak Yoon-gy surprised everyone by dancing to BTS' 'Dynamite'.Kwak Yoon-gy later explained in an interview that he decided to dance to 'Dynamite' to repay RM for his support during the Games.Shortly after the victory ceremony, RM took to his personal Instagram and wrote, "Yoon-gy, I watched your 'Dynamite' so well."The BTS leader cutely added, "Please take good care of our Yoon-gi as well.", referring to his fellow group member SUGA.During Kwak Yoon-gy's live broadcast, someone next to him told him that RM had posted about the dance.To this, Kwak Yoon-gy gasped in shock and said, "For real? Are you serious? Wait, let me go check on it. This is crazy."He continued, "What I thought was a pity was that the dance ended up at this level as I was wearing a tight training pants. I should've worn something more street-styled..."(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, 'rkive' Instagram, '꽉잡아윤기-Kwakyoongy' YouTube, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)