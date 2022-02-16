[SBS Star] IU Shares How Happy She Feels to Have Entered Her 30s; Also Reveals Her Plans

K-pop artist IU shared that she feels great to have entered her 30s.On February 16, fashion magazine Marie Claire released IU's recent interview online.During the interview, IU shared how she feels about entering her 30s this year.IU said, "I felt really happy when I turned 30 (Korean age) this year. I was watching the annual end-of-year music festival at home when the countdown began."She continued, "As it began, I suddenly felt excited. I had butterflies in my stomach. It was the kind of excitement I hadn't felt in a while. Since I felt so happy, I felt like I could do anything."She resumed, "In my late twenties, I actually felt sort of helpless and tired of a lot of things in life. I was excited about this fresh start."Then, IU revealed that she made some plans at that time, with the happy and excited mood.IU stated, "I want to open a small studio where I can work with other singers. I also want to build a little concert hall there, where we can perform."She went on, "Due to the pandemic, it has become harder for singers to hold a concert. During those difficult times, I thought about ways to make things better for us. I very much wish to make those plans come true."(Credit= Marie Claire)(SBS Star)