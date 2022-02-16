[SBS Star] Fans Spy BTS JIMIN at the Beijing Winter Olympics

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS made an unexpected cameo appearance at the Olympic Games Beijing 2022.On February 14, the women's curling round robin session between South Korea and Japan took place at the National Aquatics Centre, Beijing.During the event, eagle-eyed fans of BTS noticed JIMIN's quick yet definite appearance.Japan's fifth Ishizaki Kotomi was seen holding a white notebook with JIMIN's photo on the cover.The photo was from BTS' 'Dynamite' music video, where JIMIN wore a green-and-white bomber jacket with blue jeans.In another photo posted on Japan Curling Team's official Instagram, Ishizaki was seen having JIMIN's keyring from BTS and McDonald's collaboration merchandise attached to her bag.Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "BTS is literally everywhere!", "I failed to get that key ring, meaning that she is a true ARMY.", "JIMIN is truly the global it boy.", and more.Meanwhile, South Korea's 'Team Kim' defeated Japan's 'Loco Solare' 10-5 to keep its medal hopes alive in the ongoing Winter Games.(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, Online Community, 'japan_curling' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)