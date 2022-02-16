뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Spy BTS JIMIN at the Beijing Winter Olympics
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Spy BTS JIMIN at the Beijing Winter Olympics

[SBS Star] Fans Spy BTS JIMIN at the Beijing Winter Olympics

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.02.16 17:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Spy BTS JIMIN at the Beijing Winter Olympics
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS made an unexpected cameo appearance at the Olympic Games Beijing 2022.

On February 14, the women's curling round robin session between South Korea and Japan took place at the National Aquatics Centre, Beijing.
컬링 팀 킴 한일전 (사진=연합뉴스)During the event, eagle-eyed fans of BTS noticed JIMIN's quick yet definite appearance.

Japan's fifth Ishizaki Kotomi was seen holding a white notebook with JIMIN's photo on the cover.

The photo was from BTS' 'Dynamite' music video, where JIMIN wore a green-and-white bomber jacket with blue jeans.
Fans Spy BTS JIMIN at the Beijing Winter OlympicsIn another photo posted on Japan Curling Team's official Instagram, Ishizaki was seen having JIMIN's keyring from BTS and McDonald's collaboration merchandise attached to her bag.
Fans Spy BTS JIMIN at the Beijing Winter OlympicsUpon seeing the photos, fans commented, "BTS is literally everywhere!", "I failed to get that key ring, meaning that she is a true ARMY.", "JIMIN is truly the global it boy.", and more.

Meanwhile, South Korea's 'Team Kim' defeated Japan's 'Loco Solare' 10-5 to keep its medal hopes alive in the ongoing Winter Games.
컬링 팀 킴 한일전 (사진=연합뉴스) 컬링 팀 킴 한일전 (사진=연합뉴스)(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, Online Community, 'japan_curling' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.