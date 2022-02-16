뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] K-pop Lover Park So-hyun Shares How She Can Tell K-pop Stars Are in the Dating Scene
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] K-pop Lover Park So-hyun Shares How She Can Tell K-pop Stars Are in the Dating Scene

[SBS Star] K-pop Lover Park So-hyun Shares How She Can Tell K-pop Stars Are in the Dating Scene

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.16 17:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] K-pop Lover Park So-hyun Shares How She Can Tell K-pop Stars Are in the Dating Scene
Actress Park So-hyun revealed her way of determining whether a K-pop star are dating another K-pop star. 

On February 15 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', an interesting opinion of Park So-hyun was shared.

While playing a quiz, the production team gave the hosts and guests a question about Park So-hyun and K-pop stars. 

The question was, "Park So-hyun said that she could tell if K-pop stars are in a relationship or not by looking at them closely at the airport when they land in Seoul. What do you think we have to look for?" 
Problem Child in HouseAfter many wrong answers were made, Song Eun-yi said, "Just say one K-pop star was seen with a particular brand's paper bag at the airport from a shop that they don't usually shop at." 

She continued without much confidence, "Then not long after, another K-pop star comes on Park So-hyun's radio show wearing something from that brand? Is it something like this?" 

The production team responded, "Yes, that's right. Previously, Park So-hyun shared that the clues of K-pop stars in a relationship start at the airport. Those paper bags from shops that they don't usually shop at is the first one, she said." 

They resumed, "If she doesn't see the K-pop star wearing that brand, but see another K-pop star wearing that brand when they guest on her radio show, then she begins to think that they might be dating each other." 
Problem Child in House Problem Child in HousePark So-hyun is known for her love for K-pop and K-pop stars; she knows everything about K-pop from the birthdays of different K-pop group members to their daily schedule. 

(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'lovegame1077' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.