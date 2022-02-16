[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Shares Her Marriage with Hyun Bin Almost Feels like Destiny

Actress Son Ye-jin shared feelings about her upcoming marriage with actor Hyun Bin.On February 16, Son Ye-jin attended a press conference for her drama 'Thirty-nine'.Since Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin recently announced that they were planning on getting married next month, Son Ye-jin received many congratulatory comments from the reporters.As the host Bae Seul-gi also congratulated her on the big news, Son Ye-jin asked whether she was happy with her married life, which Bae Seul-gi answered, "It's so great."To this, Son Ye-jin shyly laughed and commented, "I hope mine will be like that too."Then, the actress said, "Thank you. Thank you, everyone. So many people congratulated me. I feel really thankful. I can't thank everybody enough for it."With a smile, she added, "Such a big event has occurred in the beginning of the year that I almost feel like it's destiny."Previously in January 2021, news outlet Dispatch reported that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have been in a relationship for eight months.Soon after the report was released, both sides confirmed that they were in a relationship.Their agencies stated, "Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin started dating each other following 'Crash Landing on You'."A romance drama 'Crash Landing on You' aired from December 2019 until February 2020.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)