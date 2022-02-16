뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Gives Fans an Update on JIMIN's Health
Published 2022.02.16
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS gave an update on his fellow member JIMIN's condition.

Last month, it was announced that BTS' JIMIN tested positive for COVID-19 and also underwent surgery for acute appendicitis.

Then February 2, JIMIN took to BTS' official Weverse to inform his worried fans on his current situation.
JIMIN, J-HOPEJIMIN wrote, "I'm sorry for making everyone worry. But I think I will be going home soon! I've been recovering very well, and eating all three meals a day."

He continued, "Please hang in there, I'll be better and on my way to you in no time."

The BTS member was hospitalized for the time being, and was discharged from hospital on February 5.

Then on February 15, J-HOPE gave fans a much-waited, additional update on JIMIN's condition with a photo he shared via Instagram Story.
JIMIN, J-HOPEIn the photo, J-HOPE is seen fondly looking at JIMIN, who is staring out of the window right next to him, looking all healthy.

Along with the photo, J-HOPE simply wrote, "(JIMIN is) very healthy."

Meanwhile, all BTS members except for JUNGKOOK and J-HOPE were tested positive for COVID-19.

V has become the fifth member of the group to test positive for COVID-19 on February 15, after SUGA, RM and JIN in December and JIMIN in January.

(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, Weverse, 'uarmyhope' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
