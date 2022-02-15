뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: WOO JIN Accidentally Blows Out Candles While Celebrating AB6IX's 1,000th Debut Anniversary
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: WOO JIN Accidentally Blows Out Candles While Celebrating AB6IX's 1,000th Debut Anniversary

[SBS Star] VIDEO: WOO JIN Accidentally Blows Out Candles While Celebrating AB6IX's 1,000th Debut Anniversary

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.15 17:39 Updated 2022.02.15 18:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: WOO JIN Accidentally Blows Out Candles While Celebrating AB6IXs 1,000th Debut Anniversary
WOO JIN of K-pop boy group AB6IX accidentally blew out candles while celebrating the group's special day. 

On February 14, AB6IX welcomed the group's 1,000th debut anniversary. 

The four members went live on NAVER V LIVE to celebrate the day with their fans. 
AB6IXDuring the live broadcast, they lit the candles on a cake, and turned the lights off to sing a song together.

JEON WOONG held a cake, and said to fans, "Let's sing first, then blow out the candles together afterwards. You all have to do it virtually, okay?" 

Just as when they started singing a celebration song, WOO JIN, who was next to JEON WOONG, coughed. 

He quickly covered his mouth, but it was too late; the candles had gone out already. 
AB6IXWOO JIN looked around, looking shocked, and JEON WOONG blinked his eyes in confusion. 

As the other two members―DONG HYUN and DAE HWI―watched this, they burst into laughter.  

Once WOO JIN and JEON WOONG realized what had just happened, they also began to laugh. 

Then, JEON WOONG made a sarcastic joke, "Hey, WOO JIN. I had no idea that it was your birthday today. Happy birthday!" 

WOO JIN was so embarrassed by the whole thing that he could not get his hand off the face that was covering his mouth.

He blushed, and kept his head down for ages after that. 
 
(Credit= 'AB6IX' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.