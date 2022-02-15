[SBS Star] VIDEO: WOO JIN Accidentally Blows Out Candles While Celebrating AB6IX's 1,000th Debut Anniversary

WOO JIN of K-pop boy group AB6IX accidentally blew out candles while celebrating the group's special day.On February 14, AB6IX welcomed the group's 1,000th debut anniversary.The four members went live on NAVER V LIVE to celebrate the day with their fans.During the live broadcast, they lit the candles on a cake, and turned the lights off to sing a song together.JEON WOONG held a cake, and said to fans, "Let's sing first, then blow out the candles together afterwards. You all have to do it virtually, okay?"Just as when they started singing a celebration song, WOO JIN, who was next to JEON WOONG, coughed.He quickly covered his mouth, but it was too late; the candles had gone out already.WOO JIN looked around, looking shocked, and JEON WOONG blinked his eyes in confusion.As the other two members―DONG HYUN and DAE HWI―watched this, they burst into laughter.Once WOO JIN and JEON WOONG realized what had just happened, they also began to laugh.Then, JEON WOONG made a sarcastic joke, "Hey, WOO JIN. I had no idea that it was your birthday today. Happy birthday!"WOO JIN was so embarrassed by the whole thing that he could not get his hand off the face that was covering his mouth.He blushed, and kept his head down for ages after that.(Credit= 'AB6IX' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)