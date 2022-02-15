뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Are Dying to Have Zero's Photo Card in Taeyeon's New Album
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation included her dog Zero's photo card in her latest solo album.

On February 14, Taeyeon dropped her third full album 'INVU' and unveiled the title track 'INVU' music video.
Zero, Taeyeon Zero, TaeyeonSince almost all K-pop physical albums include random photo cards of the artists, Taeyeon's fans got themselves ready to collect all of them.

For the new album, Taeyeon specially included her silver poodle Zero's photo card.
Zero, Taeyeon Zero, TaeyeonThanks to Zero's overloading cuteness, 'Zero photo card' immediately has become the most-wanted photo cards from the 'INVU' album.

Fans who were lucky enough to get the Zero photo card took to online communities and shared, "You need this in your life.", "This is just so cute.", "Taeyeon, I want more Zero photo cards in your future albums!", and more.

Zero, Taeyeon
Zero is one of the most well-known celebrity pets, and he has over 430 thousand followers on his own Instagram.

(Credit= 'zero.taeyeon' Instagram, SM Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
