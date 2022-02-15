뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA Shares Pre-debut Photos of Herself & Everybody Is Going "Wow"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA Shares Pre-debut Photos of Herself & Everybody Is Going "Wow"

[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA Shares Pre-debut Photos of Herself & Everybody Is Going "Wow"

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.15 14:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA Shares Pre-debut Photos of Herself & Everybody Is Going "Wow"
Everyone is going "Wow" after seeing YUNA of K-pop girl group ITZY's past photos. 

On February 14, YUNA spent some time on an official online fan community DearU bubble with fans. 

While speaking to fans, YUNA suddenly shared that she had a surprise gift for them. 

Then, she showered them with her photos from the past.

They were her past photos from the time when she was still in school. 

It turned out YUNA had recently graduated from Hanlim Arts High School; she finally entered the adulthood. 
YUNA YUNAThis was to celebrate her high school graduation. 
 
In these photos, YUNA wore a school uniform, make-up free. 

YUNA looked absolutely gorgeous in all these photos despite not being styled professionally like herself after debut. 

The K-pop star looked more beautiful than the flowers that she was holding. 

She was also using cute camera filters, which made her even cuter.

Her great looks as well as lovely smile in the photos caught the eye of many, and a lot of K-pop fans are non-stop talking about her beauty at the moment. 
YUNA YUNA YUNA YUNA(Credit= JYP Entertainment, DearU bubble, Online Community, Hanlim Arts High School) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.