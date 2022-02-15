[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA Shares Pre-debut Photos of Herself & Everybody Is Going "Wow"

Everyone is going "Wow" after seeing YUNA of K-pop girl group ITZY's past photos.On February 14, YUNA spent some time on an official online fan community DearU bubble with fans.While speaking to fans, YUNA suddenly shared that she had a surprise gift for them.Then, she showered them with her photos from the past.They were her past photos from the time when she was still in school.It turned out YUNA had recently graduated from Hanlim Arts High School; she finally entered the adulthood.This was to celebrate her high school graduation.In these photos, YUNA wore a school uniform, make-up free.YUNA looked absolutely gorgeous in all these photos despite not being styled professionally like herself after debut.The K-pop star looked more beautiful than the flowers that she was holding.She was also using cute camera filters, which made her even cuter.Her great looks as well as lovely smile in the photos caught the eye of many, and a lot of K-pop fans are non-stop talking about her beauty at the moment.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, DearU bubble, Online Community, Hanlim Arts High School)(SBS Star)