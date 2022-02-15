뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Thought You Were an Angel" Taeyeon & SEULGI Share Their First Impression of Each Other
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Thought You Were an Angel" Taeyeon & SEULGI Share Their First Impression of Each Other

[SBS Star] "I Thought You Were an Angel" Taeyeon & SEULGI Share Their First Impression of Each Other

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.15 11:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "I Thought You Were an Angel" Taeyeon & SEULGI Share Their First Impression of Each Other
Taeyeon and SEULGI of SM Entertainment's project girl group GOT the beat revealed what they thought of each other when they first met. 

On February 9, SM Entertainment uploaded a video on YouTube titled 'Girls On Top: Let's get to the top'. 
Taeyeon and SEULGIIn this video, the members of GOT the beat played a block game while asking and answering questions about themselves. 

When it was Taeyeon and SEULGI's go, they asked one another about their first impression. 

About SEULGI, Taeyeon commented, "You were a bear with a coat." 

'Bear' is actually SEULGI's nickname that is given by her friends and fellow members. 

Taeyeon explained, "You were wearing a coat when I first met you.", then asked, "What about me? What did you think about me?" 

SEULGI thought for a bit, then said, "I thought, 'Are you an angel?'"

As soon as Taeyeon heard her answer, she laughed and covered her mouth, as if she felt embarrassed to hear such words. 
Taeyeon and SEULGIThen, Taeyeon also asked SEULGI if she knew which year Girls' Generation made debut. 

SEULGI sweated, then stated, "I know when your birthday is, but..." 

To this, Taeyeon playfully responded, "What? How could you...?!" 

She added with a bitter smile, "It was 2007." 
 

(Credit= 'Girls On Top' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.