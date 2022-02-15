[SBS Star] "I Thought You Were an Angel" Taeyeon & SEULGI Share Their First Impression of Each Other

Taeyeon and SEULGI of SM Entertainment's project girl group GOT the beat revealed what they thought of each other when they first met.On February 9, SM Entertainment uploaded a video on YouTube titled 'Girls On Top: Let's get to the top'.In this video, the members of GOT the beat played a block game while asking and answering questions about themselves.When it was Taeyeon and SEULGI's go, they asked one another about their first impression.About SEULGI, Taeyeon commented, "You were a bear with a coat."'Bear' is actually SEULGI's nickname that is given by her friends and fellow members.Taeyeon explained, "You were wearing a coat when I first met you.", then asked, "What about me? What did you think about me?"SEULGI thought for a bit, then said, "I thought, 'Are you an angel?'"As soon as Taeyeon heard her answer, she laughed and covered her mouth, as if she felt embarrassed to hear such words.Then, Taeyeon also asked SEULGI if she knew which year Girls' Generation made debut.SEULGI sweated, then stated, "I know when your birthday is, but..."To this, Taeyeon playfully responded, "What? How could you...?!"She added with a bitter smile, "It was 2007."(Credit= 'Girls On Top' YouTube)(SBS Star)