[SBS Star] VIDEO: Choi Woo Shik's Cute Past Dance Video Catches the Eye of Many

Actor Choi Woo Shik's cute past dance video is catching the eye of many.In light of the success of his recently-ended drama 'Our Beloved Summer', a lot of Choi Woo Shik's past photos and videos resurfaced online.One of the most eye-catching images/footages out of all was a part from Choi Woo Shik's drama 'Hogu's Love' that was aired in 2015.In this footage, Choi Woo Shik dances while singing a popular children's song 'A Little Zoo'.As he sings the song, he moves about his arms, legs and upper body like he owns the dance scene.He twists and turns, moves his hip side-to-side, looking funny but like a great dancer at the same time.His moves looked natural, as if it was improvised as well.The dance was to show his happiness after learning that the girl he has feelings for likes him back, and it totally seemed to do the job.After noticing that his character's mother is watching him though, he stops dancing and awkwardly laughs.Not everyone had watched his cute dance in 2015, so a lot of Choi Woo Shik's fans are catching up with his cuteness at the moment.About the dance, they left comments such as, "I'm watching his cute dance for the 100th time!", "This made my day! So cute!", "How adorable! This video makes me smile." and more.(Credit= tvN Hogu's Love)(SBS Star)