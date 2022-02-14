[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN MINGYU Makes Fans Laugh with How He Eats When He Is Dieting

MINGYU of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN made fans laugh with the way he eats when he is on a diet.On February 13, MINGYU went live on NAVER V LIVE for a mukbang show.MINGYU brought rice, plain chicken breast and a can of spicy tuna, explaining that he is currently on a diet.As for spicy tuna, he said, "I must eat this, because I can't just eat this plain chicken breast. I need to give myself some sort of pleasure, you know."When he was eating rice with the spicy tuna, he smiled in happiness and commented, "Yeah, this is what I'm talking about."After finishing it, MINGYU's chopsticks headed to the chicken breast, which had no seasoning at all.MINGYU's happy face slowly disappeared from the moment he realized that it was time to have some chicken breast.He took a big bite of the chicken breast, then made the face that made him look really depressed.He tried to make himself okay by telling him that it tasted good, but he kept frowning and drinking water while eating it.MINGYU is known for his huge appetite, and this was totally unlike him when it came to how he treated food.When he was not on a diet, he ate and ate with the biggest smile on his face for his mukbang shows.The difference between the way he eats when he is on a diet and when he is not was so big that all fans are laughing about it at the moment.(Credit= 'SEVENTEEN' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)