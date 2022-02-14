뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN MINGYU Makes Fans Laugh with How He Eats When He Is Dieting
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN MINGYU Makes Fans Laugh with How He Eats When He Is Dieting

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN MINGYU Makes Fans Laugh with How He Eats When He Is Dieting

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.14 17:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEVENTEEN MINGYU Makes Fans Laugh with How He Eats When He Is Dieting
MINGYU of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN made fans laugh with the way he eats when he is on a diet. 

On February 13, MINGYU went live on NAVER V LIVE for a mukbang show. 

MINGYU brought rice, plain chicken breast and a can of spicy tuna, explaining that he is currently on a diet. 

As for spicy tuna, he said, "I must eat this, because I can't just eat this plain chicken breast. I need to give myself some sort of pleasure, you know." 
MINGYUWhen he was eating rice with the spicy tuna, he smiled in happiness and commented, "Yeah, this is what I'm talking about." 

After finishing it, MINGYU's chopsticks headed to the chicken breast, which had no seasoning at all. 

MINGYU's happy face slowly disappeared from the moment he realized that it was time to have some chicken breast. 

He took a big bite of the chicken breast, then made the face that made him look really depressed. 

He tried to make himself okay by telling him that it tasted good, but he kept frowning and drinking water while eating it. 
 

MINGYU is known for his huge appetite, and this was totally unlike him when it came to how he treated food. 

When he was not on a diet, he ate and ate with the biggest smile on his face for his mukbang shows. 

The difference between the way he eats when he is on a diet and when he is not was so big that all fans are laughing about it at the moment. 
 

(Credit= 'SEVENTEEN' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.