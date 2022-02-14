뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS V Voted as the K-pop Star Fans Want to Give Valentine's Day Chocolates to
Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.14 16:29 View Count
V of K-pop boy group BTS topped 'The K-pop Star You Want to Give Valentine's Day Chocolates' list. 

From February 4 until 13, a popular K-pop online community My Love Idol ran a poll to see which K-pop star fans wanted to give Valentine's Day chocolates to. 

The title of the poll was, 'Which Male K-pop Star Would You Want to Give Chocolates to on the Valentine's Day?'

There were 124 male K-pop star candidates, including V. 

45,131 participants voted for V, and he reached no. 1 on the list. 
VV is most known for his good looks, but he is also known for his cute personality, kindness, sweet moves who always shows love for his fellow members, friends and family, counting his dog. 

These are a few of the many reasons why he is often referred to as the most idealistic boyfriend among K-pop fans. 
VActually, this is not the first time he topped 'The K-pop Star You Want to Give Valentine's Day Chocolates' list. 

Last year, the same poll took place on the same online community, and V received the most votes then as well.

It is the second consecutive year for V to win the poll, which demonstrates the immense love that fans have for V. 

With this result, V once again proved that he is the best boyfriend material out of all male K-pop stars. 
V(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, My Love Idol) 

(SBS Star) 
