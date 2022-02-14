[SBS Star] HeeChul Reveals that He Had a Huge Fight with Every Member of Super Junior

HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared that he had a huge fight with every member of his group in the past.Recently, JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers' aired a special episode of the show where the hosts and guests played an OX quiz about themselves.When it was HeeChul's turn, he asked everyone a question, "I fought with all members of Super Junior before. Is this O or X?"The clock started ticking, and everybody quickly discussed their thoughts.The majority of them said they think it was X, because there are too many members of Super Junior and it would be hard toKang Ho-dong explained, "You have to be really close to have a fight. He can't be close to every one of them. There must be some members who he feels awkward with."Then, Lee Young Ji asked HeeChul, "Does this include small arguments or just really big fights?"HeeChul answered, "Ah, it doesn't include small arguments. What I meant was huge fights which involved punching each other or swearing like crazy."In the end, only two chose X, and seven went for O.When HeeChul revealed that the answer was O, the seven people who picked O gasped in shock.They asked HeeChul, "Is that for real? There are so many of them though!", then playfully added, "It must be you! You must have a horrible personality!"HeeChul laughed and responded, "I seriously fought with every one of them. I even fought with all former members."In response to this, Seo Jang-hoon asked, "Even with KyuHyun and RyeoWook? They don't seem like people who you would easily get in a fight with."HeeChul answered, "Of course, I yelled at them a lot."ShinDong playfully added, "RyeoWook is more annoying than you think."Debuted in 2005 as a 12-member group, Super Junior is one of the longest-running still-active groups in the K-pop industry.(Credit= '아는형님 Knowingbros' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)