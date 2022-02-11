뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'All of Us Are Dead' Park Ji Hu Tells an Interesting Reason Why She Does Not Search Herself Online
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 'All of Us Are Dead' Park Ji Hu Tells an Interesting Reason Why She Does Not Search Herself Online

[SBS Star] 'All of Us Are Dead' Park Ji Hu Tells an Interesting Reason Why She Does Not Search Herself Online

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.11 17:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] All of Us Are Dead Park Ji Hu Tells an Interesting Reason Why She Does Not Search Herself Online
Actress Park Ji Hu shared an interesting reason why she does not search her name online. 

On February 11 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Kim Yeong-chul Power FM', Park Ji Hu made a guest appearance. 

During the conversation, Park Ji Hu spoke about her appearance as 'On-jo' in 'All of Us Are Dead'. 

Netflix's recently-premiered series 'All of Us Are Dead' is about a high school that becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak, and trapped students trying to fight their way out. 

Currently, 'All of Us Are Dead' is attracting a lot of attention from Netflix users across the globe. 
Park Ji HuPark Ji Hu said, "I actually filmed 'All of Us Are Dead' when I was a high school student in real life. My school was in Daegu, and the set for the series was in Icheon. So, I went back and forth the two cities at that time." 

Then, Park Ji Hu was asked if she was a good student who excelled in her studies. 

The actress laughed and answered, "Well, I did my best. When I had to choose between studying and memorizing lines for 'All of Us Are Dead' though, I chose to memorize my lines." 
Park Ji HuFollowing that, the host Kim Yeong-chul revealed that a message from a listener came in that stated, "How often do you search yourself online these days, Ji Hu?" 

Park Ji Hu responded, "I used to search myself on social media all the time. But after I mentioned this at one interview, a lot of people were like, 'Let's be careful what we say about Ji Hu online. She may be looking at all our posts.'" 

She resumed, "After seeing those kinds of posts, I was like, 'Perhaps I should stop looking at them now.' So, I just stopped searching my name online after that."  
Park Ji Hu(Credit= '03_hu' Instagram, '[철파엠] 김영철의 파워FM 공식계정' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.