[SBS Star] ARMYs Share Hilarious Reactions to BTS V's New Hobby: Judo
Published 2022.02.11 16:18
Fans of K-pop boy group BTS, ARMY, shared the funniest reactions to the group's member V's latest Instagram update of him practicing Judo.

On February 10, V took to his personal Instagram and shared a short video of himself practicing Judo.

Although V is still a white belter, the beginner level of Judo, the clip shows how professional he really is.
V V VIn the short clip, V, in his white uniform, successfully throws down his partner during their sparring session.

Of course, the newest Instagram update of V sparked immense reactions from ARMYs all around the world.

The reactions include:
V V VV later took to BTS' Weverse and revealed that he first practiced Judo a bit in about 14~15 years ago, although he had no chance to practice it regularly after that.
V(Credit= Twitter, 'thv' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
