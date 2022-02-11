[SBS Star] Hanhae Asks Taeyeon If She Knows Michael Jordan's Number; She Gives a Hilarious Response

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation gave a hilarious response to hip-hop artist Hanhae when he asked her if she knew former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan's number.On February 9, one YouTube channel shared a video of Hanhae trying to reach Michael Jordan with the help of his friends and acquaintances.Hanhae explained that Taeyeon was one of the most worldly-famous person he knew, and called her.Although it was early in the morning, Taeyeon picked his call up in a cheerful manner.Hanhae said, "You are my lifesaver, noona! I'm sorry to call you this early, but..."Taeyeon playfully responded, "Yeah, you should be sorry!"He laughed and continued, "Do you personally know Michael Jordan by any chance?"Taeyeon paused for a second, seeming as if she was confused.Then, she answered almost in a shouting voice, "What...? I mean, what the heck are you talking about?"She continued, "Ask me about BTS! I know BTS."Surprised by the fact, Hanhae asked, "Oh, do you personally know BTS?"Taeyeon answered, "Of course. Of course I do.", then added, "Anyway, I hope you'll be able to reach Michael Jordan in some way."(Credit= '달라스튜디오' YouTube)(SBS Star)