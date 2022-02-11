[SBS Star] VIDEO: Figure Skater Cha Jun-hwan Shyly Shares BLACKPINK ROSE Is His Type

차준환 선수 이상형 블랙핑크 로제로 바꼈넼ㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/be1VqIzIBi — 봉봉 (@bongbong1021) February 10, 2022

Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan revealed to be BLINK (the name of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's fandom) whose bias is ROSÉ.On February 8, Cha Jun-hwan finished fifth in men's singles figure skating at the 'Beijing 2022'.This marked the best Olympic performance by a South Korean male figure skater.Following this incredible achievement, he became the talk of the town, and his past photos/videos also resurfaced.One video attracted the attention of many K-pop fans, and that was his interview from last month.Towards the end of the interview, Cha Jun-hwan was asked whether there was any celebrity that he wanted to get support from.Cha Jun-hwan shyly laughed and answered, "It's ROSÉ."Even though he was only saying such a short sentence, "It's ROSÉ.", he stuttered with a shy smile.Then, Cha Jun-hwan was asked if there was anything he wished to say ROSÉ.Cha Jun-hwan said, "I hope you keep making great music.", then awkwardly added while blushing, "Keep up the good work!"Previously in 2020, Cha Jun-hwan revealed that actress Song Ji-hyo was his type.It seemed like he switched to ROSÉ not so long ago that a lot of BLINK are excited about him joining the fandom.(Credit= MBC, 'roses_are_rosie' Instagram)(SBS Star)