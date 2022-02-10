[SBS Star] Short Track Gold Medalist Hwang Dae-heon Expresses His Love for BLACKPINK JENNIE

Short track speed skater Hwang Dae-heon revealed to be a fan of JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.On February 9, Hwang Dae-heon won gold in men's 1,500m short track at 'Beijing 2022', bringing the first gold medal to Korea.Following this great achievement, he was being non-stop mentioned online.As he made headlines, his past photos and videos also resurfaced.One of them caught the attention of K-pop fans, and that was a video from last August.It was a video that another short track speed skater Kwak Yoon-gy had uploaded on his YouTube.In this video, Kwak Yoon-gy asked Hwang Dae-heon, "Is there anyone who you would like some support from?"Hwang Dae-heon answered with a big smile, "I would like JENNIE of BLACKPINK's support."In response to this, Kwak Yoon-gy playfully commented, "Maybe you should try to go on a date with JENNIE after the Olympics."Hwang Dae-heon burst into laughter, then said, "Would that even be possible?"He added, "But I do want to go to BLACKPINK's concert. I love listening to their music. I listen to them like all the time."Then, Kwak Yoon-gy asked him to sent a video message to JENNIE.Hwang Dae-heon shyly laughed, then said, "Bye, I'm running away.', as he walked away from Kwak Yoon-gy.(Credit= 'Kwakyoongy' YouTube)(SBS Star)