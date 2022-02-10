뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri & Nam Joo Hyuk Share They Totally Forgot that They Worked Together Years Ago
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri & Nam Joo Hyuk Share They Totally Forgot that They Worked Together Years Ago

[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri & Nam Joo Hyuk Share They Totally Forgot that They Worked Together Years Ago

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.10 16:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri & Nam Joo Hyuk Share They Totally Forgot that They Worked Together Years Ago
Actress Kim Tae Ri and actor Nam Joo Hyuk shared that they had totally forgotten about working together in the past. 

On February 10, an online press conference for tvN's upcoming drama 'Twenty-five Twenty-one' took place. 

During the press conference, Nam Joo Hyuk talked about meeting Kim Tae Ri for the read-through. 
Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae RiNam Joo Hyuk said, "I thought it was our first time meeting each other then, but it turned out we actually met each other before." 

He continued, "We filmed a television commercial together years ago. I honestly thought it was my first time meeting her. Well, thanks to that though, we were able to become close very quickly." 

Kim Tae Ri burst out laughing after listening to his words, then commented, "It wasn't even just one commercial. We filmed two television commercials together. But I honestly couldn't remember that either."  

She laughingly went on, "I don't know how both of us had completely forgotten the fact." 
Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae RiNam Joo Hyuk added, "Yeah, when we first met for 'Twenty-five Twenty-one', we were like, 'Hi, it's our first time meeting one another, right? Pleasure to meet you.'" 

He laughed and resumed, "One day though, I happened to remember filming those two commercials together. When I brought that up to her, she looked so confused that I thought I had made a mistake or something." 
Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri(Credit= tvN Twenty-five Twenty-one, KB Card) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.