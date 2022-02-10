[SBS Star] Debate: Traveling with Great Photographer Park Myung-soo or Bad Photographer Yim Siwan

People are debating on whether they want to go on a trip with an amazing photographer entertainer Park Myung-soo or terrible photographer actor Yim Siwan.Recently, one person asked an interesting question on a popular online community that quickly became a heated topic on the site.This person asked everyone for their preference: a trip with Park Myung Soo or Yim Siwan.As the users of this particular online community mostly consist of girls in their teens, 20s and 30s, it was expected that the majority of them would choose good-looking and gentle Yim Siwan.However, the comments were divided exactly in half; there were actually quite a lot of people who said they prefered to travel with Park Myung-soo than Yim Siwan.The reason for it turned out to be because Park Myung-soo is an incredible photographer, while Yim Siwan is known for his poor skills in photography.Previously, JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet shared how she loves photos that Park Myung-soo took of her when they went on a trip together for one television show.At that time, many commented on how JOY's photos by Park Myung-soo looked almost like they were straight out of a magazine, taken by a professional photographer.On the other hand, Yim Siwan always tends to take 'dad' style selfies and photos.He even has the ability to somehow make himself and actress Shin Sae Kyoung look unattractive in his photos.This topic is still an ongoing debate on the site, and many are wondering how the results will turn out to be like.(Credit= '_imyour_joy' 'yim_siwang' 'dj_gpark' Instagram, '할명수' YouTube)(SBS Star)