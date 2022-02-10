뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'All of Us Are Dead' Cast Congratulate Park Ji Hu on Her High School Graduation
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 'All of Us Are Dead' Cast Congratulate Park Ji Hu on Her High School Graduation

[SBS Star] 'All of Us Are Dead' Cast Congratulate Park Ji Hu on Her High School Graduation

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.02.10 11:36 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] All of Us Are Dead Cast Congratulate Park Ji Hu on Her High School Graduation
Actress Park Ji Hu has graduated from high school, and her fellow cast of 'All of Us Are Dead' showered her with congratulatory messages.

On February 9, Park Ji Hu took to her personal Instagram and shared photos from her recent high school graduation.

Along with the two photos of herself with flowers, Park Ji Hu wrote, "Park Ji Hu, graduated."
All of Us Are DeadShortly after her update, the co-stars of her latest Netflix zombie apocalypse series 'All of Us Are Dead' shared their congratulations in the comment section.
All of Us Are DeadActor Yoon Chan Young (Lee Cheong San) wrote, "Congratulations on your graduation, junior," referring to the fact that Park Ji Hu will soon become his junior at Hanyang University.

Yoon Chan Young currently majors in theatre and film at the university, and Park Ji Hu will be joining in the department this Spring.

Actor Yoo In Soo (Yoon Gwi Nam) wrote, "Congratulations to both On Jo (Park Ji Hu's role) and Ji Hu!"

Actresses Kim Bo Yoon (Seo Hyo Ryung) and Cho Yi Hyun (Choi Nam Ra) also wrote, "Congratulations on graduating!", and "Wow, now you're really an adult.", respectively.
All of Us Are Dead All of Us Are DeadMeanwhile, 'All of Us Are Dead' has secured its top position on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows for 11 consecutive days.

The series garnered 236.2 million hours of streaming for the week between January 31 and February 6, topping Netflix's weekly viewership chart for the second consecutive week.

(Credit= '03_hu' Instagram, Netflix)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.