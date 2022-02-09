뉴스
[SBS Star] Seonye Says She Saw Herself Marrying Her Husband Only 3 Days After Meeting Him
Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.09 18:08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seonye Says She Saw Herself Marrying Her Husband Only 3 Days After Meeting Him
Seonye of disbanded girl group Wonder Girls shared that she knew her husband Korean-Canadian missionary James Park was the one to marry only three days after meeting him. 

On February 7 episode of SBS' television show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny', Seonye made a guest appearance. 
SeonyeDuring the talk, the host Kim Sook said to Seonye, "I heard that you and your husband met each other while volunteering in Haiti." 

Seonye responded, "Yes, that's right. I felt in love with his kind heart there. It only took me like three days to realize he was the one for me." 

She resumed, "As I looked at him, I imagined our future together. It was almost as if I was watching a trailer for a movie. I could just see us together." 

She carried on telling her love story, "It turned out my husband also felt that way around the time when I felt like that. It was pretty much like love at first sight." 
SeonyeAs Seonye was so sure he was the one, she said she gave him a note on the day she had to leave Haiti. 

Seonye said, "I'm not the type of person who knows how to play games, play hard-to-get or anything like that. So, I just expressed all my feelings to him." 

She continued, "I even flew all the way to Canada to see him before we were officially together. The word 'I love you' came out of me really naturally as well." 
SeonyeIn the beginning of 2013, Seonye made a surprise announcement that she was getting married, and left Wonder Girls in July 2015.

Following her marriage, she lived in Canada with James Park and three daughters. 

(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, 'sunye.m' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
