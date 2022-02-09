뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Huh Chan-mi Tells the Kind of Hate Comments She Received During SM Ent. Trainee Days
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Huh Chan-mi Tells the Kind of Hate Comments She Received During SM Ent. Trainee Days

[SBS Star] Huh Chan-mi Tells the Kind of Hate Comments She Received During SM Ent. Trainee Days

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.09 16:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Huh Chan-mi Tells the Kind of Hate Comments She Received During SM Ent. Trainee Days
Huh Chan-mi of disbanded K-pop groups COED SCHOOL as well as Five Dolls talked about the hate comments she received when she was a trainee at SM Entertainment. 

On February 7, Huh Chan-mi's interview was uploaded on one YouTube channel. 
Huh Chan-miDuring the interview, the interviewer spoke about seeing Huh Chan-mi in the girl group Girls' Generation's pre-debut photo. 

Huh Chan-mi responded, "I joined SM Entertainment as a trainee when I was 14 years old. At that time, the members of Girls' Generation had been training for like five to seven years." 

She continued, "Since I was still new to the agency, I felt more pressured than happy to be part of pre-debut Girls' Generation. Although I did feel happy and grateful, I was more like, 'I hope I don't make it.'" 

She explained why she thought that way, "I felt like I wasn't good enough to be in the same team as them, because they were all so well-trained and skilled compared to me." 

She added, "I actually got to see Girls' Generation members a few times when I was promoting as COED SCHOOL/Five Dolls, and they all excitedly greeted me." 
Huh Chan-miThen, Huh Chan-mi shared her experience of being a trainee at SM Entertainment. 

Huh Chan-mi said, "There were always like 50 to 100 fans in front of our agency building. I had to go past them, and put my fingerprint on the device at the entrance every day." 

The former SM Entertainment trainee resumed, "Soon enough, fans got to know who I was, as they saw me there every day. In order to find more about me, they would ask me some questions as I entered the building as well."

She went on, "There was an online community for SM Entertainment trainees that fans created. I visited the site once, and it turned out I had a very bad image." 

She sighed and commented, "A lot of fans said that I looked like I had attitude problems that I even walked with an attitude. After seeing those comments, I tried to walk 'kindly', and kept a smile on my face." 
 

After her groups COED SCHOOL and Five Dolls disbanded, Huh Chan-mi featured in lots of survival audition shows including 'Produce 101', 'MIX NINE' and 'Miss Trot 2'. 

(Credit= '근황올림픽' YouTube, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.