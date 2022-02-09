뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm So Happy Being in Love Nowadays" Han Ye Seul Introduces Her Boyfriend
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm So Happy Being in Love Nowadays" Han Ye Seul Introduces Her Boyfriend

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm So Happy Being in Love Nowadays" Han Ye Seul Introduces Her Boyfriend

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.09 14:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Im So Happy Being in Love Nowadays" Han Ye Seul Introduces Her Boyfriend
Actress Han Ye Seul shared how happy she was with her boyfriend former stage actor Ryu Sung-jae. 

On February 8, Han Ye Seul updated her YouTube channel with a video titled, 'Let Me Introduce You to My Boyfriend'. 

In this video, Han Ye Seul explained that she felt like she had not yet properly introduced her boyfriend to her subscribers that she decided to do it. 

The actress said, "I have been some taking some time off work, and I think I've become quite lazy. I haven't really been wearing makeup much nowadays as well. That's unlike me. I love beauty, fashion and every other beautiful things in this world." 

She continued, "The biggest change in my life was that I began a new romance. I'm so happy being in love these days. So, today, I'm going to put some makeup on today, and surprise my boyfriend who will be at a restaurant later on. He doesn't know that I'm coming with the filming crew to film him." 

With a smile, she stated, "He's going to be really nervous and shy. He would be sweating a lot. He may also be trying to look calm when he isn't." 
Han Ye SeulAfter getting her makeup and hair done by her staff, Han Ye Seul headed to the restaurant without telling her boyfriend. 

When Ryu Sung-jae saw Han Ye Seul entering the restaurant, he jumped up from his seat a little in surprise. 

Then he shyly laughed and asked, "What are you doing here? You didn't tell me that you were going to come. What's all this? Gosh, I can't even look at you in the eye." 

Han Ye Seul answered, "I came here to surprise you, you know. It took me hours to get ready today. How do I look?" 

As he nodded, Han Ye Seul linked arms with Ryu Sung-jae, and said, "So, this is my boyfriend, everybody. He's someone I love very very much." 

Following that, she asked him for a kiss; he kissed her on her lips, then cheek. 
Han Ye SeulAbout her boyfriend, Han Ye Seul explained, "I think we are a good match. I usually make impromptu decisions, but he makes plans for everything." 

She added, "According to our personality test results, we are a match made in heaven. Did you just see him putting a piece of bread on my plate? He's really caring like that. This is what we're usually like when we are together." 
 

(Credit= '한예슬 is' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.