[SBS Star] TWICE JEONGYEON & Gong Seung-yeon Spotted at a Restaurant Wearing Pajamas
[SBS Star] TWICE JEONGYEON & Gong Seung-yeon Spotted at a Restaurant Wearing Pajamas

[SBS Star] TWICE JEONGYEON & Gong Seung-yeon Spotted at a Restaurant Wearing Pajamas

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.08 18:18
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE JEONGYEON & Gong Seung-yeon Spotted at a Restaurant Wearing Pajamas
JEONGYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE and her older sister actress Gong Seung-yeon were seen at a restaurant with pajamas. 

On the recent episode of tvN's television show 'The Must-try Restaurants', JEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeon made a surprise appearance. 

While the host Park Na-rae and her two guests were enjoying kal-guksu (noodle soup) at a restaurant, they were taken aback by two girls who came to say hi to them. 

Both these two girls wore masks that covered their tiny faces, and put on a cap/hoodie from the coat that it was hard to recognize them. 
JEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeonThen, one girl said to Park Na-rae, "Hi, sunbae-nim. I'm JEONGYEON of TWICE." 

As Park Na-rae heard this, she sprang up from her seat, and shook her hand, then Gong Seung-yeon's when she also told her who she was.  

They explained that they were just passing by the restaurant, and decided to say hi after seeing Park Na-rae. 
JEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeonJEONGYEON said, "We actually come to this restaurant a lot. It's really good. There's always a long line, so we usually check the line first." 

Then, she laughed and stated, "We had no idea that we would be seeing you here. We are in our pajamas right now." 

Underneath their puffer coats, they really were wearing pajamas; they were also wearing very comfortable-looking shoes. 

After briefly having a conversation with them, JEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeon waved goodbye, then left the restaurant. 
JEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeon JEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeon(Credit= tvN The Must-try Restaurants, '0seungyeon' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
