[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Expresses Anger Over the Controversial Olympic Short Track Result
[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Expresses Anger Over the Controversial Olympic Short Track Result

[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Expresses Anger Over the Controversial Olympic Short Track Result

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.02.08 17:24 Updated 2022.02.08 17:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT TAEHYUN Expresses Anger Over the Controversial Olympic Short Track Result
TAEHYUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) expressed his anger over the ongoing Winter Olympics' short track speed skating event.

On February 7, one TXT fan took to the group's Weverse and asked TAEHYUN, "Oppa, did you watch the game? No matter how many times I rewatch it, the short track event was too much."

To this, TAEHYUN commented, "I just watched it with HUENINGKAI.  Is this even right?", with two angry emojis.
TAEHYUNCurrently, the refereeing decision made at the men's 1,000m short track speed skating race caused an uproar in South Korea.

On the semifinals held on February 7, Korea's Hwang Dae-heon and Lee June-seo entered the finish line in first and second place, respectively, but were both controversially disqualified from the event.

Following the event, two Chinese skaters went on to the finals and won both gold and silver medals.
쇼트트랙 1000m 황당한 판정에 실격 쇼트트랙 황대헌 (사진=연합뉴스)The refereeing decision therefore caused a controversy as some fans believe that it has been skewed to allow Chinese skaters to progress instead, on their home Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) announced that it will officially appeal the refereeing decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
한국 선수단, 쇼트트랙 판정 관련 긴급 기자회견 (사진=연합뉴스)(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Weverse, BIG HIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
