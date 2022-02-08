뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Super Junior ShinDong Talks About a K-pop Star Who Plays a Diva; Reveals to Be SM Ent. Artist
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Super Junior ShinDong Talks About a K-pop Star Who Plays a Diva; Reveals to Be SM Ent. Artist

[SBS Star] Super Junior ShinDong Talks About a K-pop Star Who Plays a Diva; Reveals to Be SM Ent. Artist

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.08 17:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Super Junior ShinDong Talks About a K-pop Star Who Plays a Diva; Reveals to Be SM Ent. Artist
ShinDong of K-pop boy group Super Junior spoke about one K-pop star who has a reputation for being a diva. 

On February 4, a video was uploaded on entertainer Kim Gu-ra's YouTube channel. 

In this video, Kim Gu-ra and K-pop stars including ShinDong shared stories about some stars in the K-pop industry who are just too full of themselves. 
ShinDongDuring the talk, ShinDong said, "You know, there are some people who are picky about brands. There is this well-known story about one K-pop star that I heard in the past." 

ShinDong started telling the story, "This K-pop star was such a diva. When the staff were giving a bottle of water to one K-pop group members, he/she refused to take the bottle and said something to them." 
ShinDongThe Super Junior member continued, "He/she was like, 'I only drink Evian (one of the finest bottled water that can be easily find in stores around the world).' So, the staff panicked and started looking for Evian."

He went on, "But it was hard to get Evian at that time, as they didn't have enough time, so one staff just filled water in an empty Evian bottle, then gave it to the K-pop star." 

He resumed, "The K-pop star opened that fake Evian water bottle, then had a sip. He/she was like, 'Ah, Evian never lets me down.'" 
ShinDongTo this, Kim Gu-ra laughed and commented, "Yeah, I've heard that story before as well. I actually know who that is. He/she is under your management agency SM Entertainment, isn't he/she?" 

ShinDong responded, "Ah yes, I know who that is too, but..." 

Then, ShinDong awkwardly smiled and spared his breath, making everybody laugh. 
 

(Credit= '구라철' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.