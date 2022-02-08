뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Gong Yoo Hilariously Responds to Choi Woo Shik's Bad Drawing of Him
Lee Narin

Actor Gong Yoo gave his honest response to another actor Choi Woo Shik's drawing of him. 

Back in December last year, Choi Woo Shik's management agency uploaded a video of the actor drawing his fellow actors and actresses at his agency. 

At that time, Choi Woo Shik said it was easy to depict Gong Yoo in drawing, because I just have to draw a dinosaur. 

After drawing him though, Choi Woo Shik laughed and sent his apology to Gong Yoo for portraying him like that. 
 

Then on February 7, Choi Woo Shik and Gong Yoo's management agency updated their YouTube channel with a fun video. 

In this video, the agency's actors and actresses responded to Choi Woo Shik's drawing of them. 

Out of all, fans found Gong Yoo's response the funniest, as he got so furious at his drawing. 

Before he saw Choi Woo Shik's drawing, Gong Yoo showed his love for Choi Woo Shik. 

Gong Yoo stated, "If you visit my Instagram, you'll notice that I have posted a photo of myself watching 'Our Beloved Summer' to be supportive of Woo Shik." 

He continued, "It was my first time watching a drama as it is being broadcast in a long time. I usually watch it later on. That's how much I love him." 
Gong YooThen when Gong Yoo saw Choi Woo Shik's drawing of him which he made him look no way near human, he commented, "Really?! This is what I get in return for my love and support?"

The actor resumed, "This isn't even a dinosaur! He honestly half-assed this. I mean, I do admit that I have the dinosaur-like look, but what the heck is this, seriously?! He drew a frog!" 

As he was expressing his anger, one agency staff asked Gong Yoo if he could rate the drawing on a scale from 1 to 10. 

Without hesitation, Gong Yoo answered, "I can't rate it! Totally can't!" 
Gong YooThen, Gong Yoo said, "By the way, Woo Shik, I'm apparently no longer the dinosaur lookalike actor anymore. A lot of people are saying that I look like a llama now." 

He playfully added, "I'll probably be upset with you for the next three months, Woo Shik. I also won't watch your dramas or shows anymore!"
 

(Credit= '매니지먼트 숲 MANAGEMENT SOOP Official' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
