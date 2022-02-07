[SBS Star] Lee Se Young Cutely Reacts to a Fan Asking Her to Hide Her 'Crazy' Side from the Public

팬 : 정말 이쁘고 이상한 내배우

?? : 끼리끼리라고 하자나요 ( ◠‿◠ ) 이런 사람 첨봄 pic.twitter.com/TqlA8mxwAN — 토루 (@_ToToror) March 9, 2021

Actress Lee Se Young's cute response to a fan asking her to hide her 'crazy' side from the public is making everyone laugh and smile.Recently, Lee Se Young held a live broadcast to spend some time with fans.During the live broadcast, Lee Se Young responded to fans' comments that were being made real-time.One of the comments was, "I'm your big fan, and I love you to bits. But can I please ask you to keep your 'crazy' side to yourself?"After reading this comment aloud, Lee Se Young suddenly turned into her playful self.With a big cheeky smile, she said, "Nope! How can I do that?!", then laughed.Following that, Lee Se Young spotted another comment that said, "My favorite actress is so pretty, but weird at the same time."To this, the actress first responded by pulling a sad face.Then said, "You know what people say though? Like attracts like. That's science, everybody."Not everyone knows, but Lee Se Young is actually known for her 'craziness'.She even has the nickname 'lovely crazy', which was given by her fans.(Credit= 'seyoung_10' Instagram)(SBS Star)