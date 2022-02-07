[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Members Share How Much Song Ji-hyo Is Enjoying Her Quarantine Life

It was revealed that actress Song Ji-hyo is enjoying her quarantine life.On February 6 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members shared how Song Ji-hyo and Jeon So Min are doing.During the opening, Yu Jae Seok said, "Ji-hyo can't be with us today, because she didn't get vaccinated, and So Min due to her foot surgery. She's expected to be out of the hospital today though."He continued, "Ji-hyo's got drug allergy, so she couldn't get vaccinated for COVID-19. After being exposed to COVID-19, she had to quarantine at home. She'll be done with her quarantine once she gets tested negative on the test the day after tomorrow."Then, Yu Jae Seok mentioned speaking to Song Ji-hyo on the phone recently.He said, "These days, Ji-hyo's been calling me almost every day. She seems to be enjoying her quarantine life a lot. She was like, 'I'm so happy nowadays.'"HAHA commented, "Yeah, I called her to check if she was alright the other day as well, and she told me that she was happy."He laughed and went on, "I asked her what she was up to, and she told me, 'I'm making some bulgogi!' in a singing tone."Yu Jae Seok laughingly responded, "Really? Ji-hyo said that in a singing tone? Wow, I'm surprised!"(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)