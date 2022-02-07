[SBS Star] Cho Yi Hyun & Lomon Talk About Their Kiss Scene in 'All of Us Are Dead'

Netflix series 'All of Us Are Dead' cast actress Cho Yi Hyun and actor Lomon talked more about their kiss scene in the series.
On February 5, Netflix Korea shared a commentary interview video of 'All of Us Are Dead' cast and staff on YouTube.
During the interview, Cho Yi Hyun and Lomon shared the behind stories of their iconic kiss scene; revealing that they had to film 17 takes for the scene.
Cho Yi Hyun said, "I felt so sorry to Lomon. I had my eyes closed when I was leaning towards him, so I couldn't find where his lips were!"
She added, "So I kept saying sorry to him, but he was like, 'Personally, I'm happy to keep going.'"
Lomon said, "I kept worrying about the kiss scene before the filming. I was so nervous."
He continued to explain, "But after she kissed me, I realized why actors take part in romance dramas. This certainly is my favorite scene."
(Credit= 'Netflix Korea' YouTube)
(SBS Star)