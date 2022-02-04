[SBS Star] Cho Yi Hyun Denies Rumors of Her Coming from a Rich Family

Actress Cho Yi Hyun has denied rumors surrounding her family.On February 3, photos of Cho Yi Hyun taken at a luxurious apartment went viral online.Based on the cityscape outside the window, people speculated that the apartment is Mark Hills, a 8-billion-won (approximately 7 million dollars) apartment located in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.Another rumor claimed that Cho Yi Hyun's father runs a company in Seoul.As the rumors start to snowball online, Cho Yi Hyun stepped forward to clarify them.On February 3, Cho Yi Hyun took to her personal Instagram account to share a screenshot of her past comment explaining that the apartment is not her house, but her acquaintance's.Meanwhile, Cho Yi Hyun has been receiving a tremendous attention worldwide following her appearance in Netflix's new zombie apocalypse series 'All of Us Are Dead'.(Credit= Netflix, Online Community, Instagram)(SBS Star)