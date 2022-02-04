[SBS Star] Cho Yi Hyun Denies Rumors of Her Coming from a Rich Family

Actress Cho Yi Hyun has denied rumors surrounding her family.
On February 3, photos of Cho Yi Hyun taken at a luxurious apartment went viral online.
Based on the cityscape outside the window, people speculated that the apartment is Mark Hills, a 8-billion-won (approximately 7 million dollars) apartment located in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.
Another rumor claimed that Cho Yi Hyun's father runs a company in Seoul.
As the rumors start to snowball online, Cho Yi Hyun stepped forward to clarify them.
On February 3, Cho Yi Hyun took to her personal Instagram account to share a screenshot of her past comment explaining that the apartment is not her house, but her acquaintance's.
Meanwhile, Cho Yi Hyun has been receiving a tremendous attention worldwide following her appearance in Netflix's new zombie apocalypse series 'All of Us Are Dead'.
(Credit= Netflix, Online Community, Instagram)
(SBS Star)