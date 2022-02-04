뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cho Yi Hyun Denies Rumors of Her Coming from a Rich Family
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Cho Yi Hyun Denies Rumors of Her Coming from a Rich Family

[SBS Star] Cho Yi Hyun Denies Rumors of Her Coming from a Rich Family

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.02.04 16:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cho Yi Hyun Denies Rumors of Her Coming from a Rich Family
Actress Cho Yi Hyun has denied rumors surrounding her family.

On February 3, photos of Cho Yi Hyun taken at a luxurious apartment went viral online.
Cho Yi Hyun Cho Yi HyunBased on the cityscape outside the window, people speculated that the apartment is Mark Hills, a 8-billion-won (approximately 7 million dollars) apartment located in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.

Another rumor claimed that Cho Yi Hyun's father runs a company in Seoul.

As the rumors start to snowball online, Cho Yi Hyun stepped forward to clarify them.
Cho Yi HyunOn February 3, Cho Yi Hyun took to her personal Instagram account to share a screenshot of her past comment explaining that the apartment is not her house, but her acquaintance's.

Meanwhile, Cho Yi Hyun has been receiving a tremendous attention worldwide following her appearance in Netflix's new zombie apocalypse series 'All of Us Are Dead'.
Cho Yi Hyun(Credit= Netflix, Online Community, Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.