[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook & Song Ji-hyo's Lovey-dovey Moment Captured on Camera
Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.04 16:19
Singer Kim Jong-kook and actress Song Ji-hyo were ween being lovey-dovey while they were waiting for their shooting. 

On February 2, Disney+ shared the last episode of their show 'Outrun by Running Man'. 

On this day, Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo took part in shooting a music video that was directed by HAHA. 

In the music video, they were a couple who are very much in love, and end up getting married to each other. 
Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyoEven when Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo were waiting for the cameras to roll, they were fully ready to get into their acting mode right away. 

During the mini break before shooting a scene in the kitchen, Song Ji-hyo was seen sitting on the kitchen counter, and Kim Jong-kook hugging her. 

With her arms wrapped around Kim Jong-kook's neck, Song Ji-hyo said, "I'm so hungry, oppa. Ah, looking at those side dishes over there makes me want to eat something really badly." 
Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyoShe continued, "But you know what the important thing is? I had two meals today already." 

To this, Kim Jong-kook laughed and responded, "Really? What shall we do about that?" 

Then, Song Ji-hyo said, "I woke up early, and had some kimbap as well. I have such a great appetite these days." 

Kim Jong-kook commented, "Oh no, why is that? You were like that the other week as well." 

After listening to their cute conversation, a great number of fans left comments telling them, "Just start dating each other already!" 
 

(Credit= Disney+ Outrun by Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
