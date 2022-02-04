[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook & Song Ji-hyo's Lovey-dovey Moment Captured on Camera

Singer Kim Jong-kook and actress Song Ji-hyo were ween being lovey-dovey while they were waiting for their shooting.On February 2, Disney+ shared the last episode of their show 'Outrun by Running Man'.On this day, Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo took part in shooting a music video that was directed by HAHA.In the music video, they were a couple who are very much in love, and end up getting married to each other.Even when Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo were waiting for the cameras to roll, they were fully ready to get into their acting mode right away.During the mini break before shooting a scene in the kitchen, Song Ji-hyo was seen sitting on the kitchen counter, and Kim Jong-kook hugging her.With her arms wrapped around Kim Jong-kook's neck, Song Ji-hyo said, "I'm so hungry, oppa. Ah, looking at those side dishes over there makes me want to eat something really badly."She continued, "But you know what the important thing is? I had two meals today already."To this, Kim Jong-kook laughed and responded, "Really? What shall we do about that?"Then, Song Ji-hyo said, "I woke up early, and had some kimbap as well. I have such a great appetite these days."Kim Jong-kook commented, "Oh no, why is that? You were like that the other week as well."After listening to their cute conversation, a great number of fans left comments telling them, "Just start dating each other already!"(Credit= Disney+ Outrun by Running Man)(SBS Star)