뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JIMIN Gives an Update on His Condition Regarding His Acute Appendicitis Surgery·COVID-19 Recovery
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] JIMIN Gives an Update on His Condition Regarding His Acute Appendicitis Surgery·COVID-19 Recovery

[SBS Star] JIMIN Gives an Update on His Condition Regarding His Acute Appendicitis Surgery·COVID-19 Recovery

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.04 14:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JIMIN Gives an Update on His Condition Regarding His Acute Appendicitis Surgery·COVID-19 Recovery
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS gave an update on his condition regarding his acute appendicitis surgery as well as COVID-19 recovery. 

Back on January 31, BTS' management agency BIG HIT MUSIC gave an update on JIMIN's health. 

The agency shared that JIMIN visited the emergency room after experiencing sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30. 

Following thorough examination, he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and also tested positive for COVID-19. 

He underwent surgery after that, and the surgery said to have been performed well. 

It was revealed that JIMIN was slowly recovering from the surgery, and started receiving inpatient treatment for COVID-19. 
JIMINThen on February 3, JIMIN gave an update on his condition for the first time since the agency's announcement via official fan community. 

JIMIN said, "Hey, everyone. I know you guys have been worried about me. I'm getting better! Don't worry!" 

He continued, "I'm so sorry for making you worry. I think I'll be able to leave the hospital soon though. I'm recovering well, and eating three meals a day." 

He added, "It won't be long until I return. I'll be back to you soon!" 
JIMINAt that time when the agency announced JIMIN's hospitalization, fans flooded social media with posts wishing him a speedy recovery. 

'JIMIN' topped the Real-time Worldwide Trend List on Twitter, and 'JIMIN' was also mentioned over 1,620,000 times on January 31. 

(Credit= WeVerse) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.