[SBS Star] JIMIN Gives an Update on His Condition Regarding His Acute Appendicitis Surgery·COVID-19 Recovery

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS gave an update on his condition regarding his acute appendicitis surgery as well as COVID-19 recovery.Back on January 31, BTS' management agency BIG HIT MUSIC gave an update on JIMIN's health.The agency shared that JIMIN visited the emergency room after experiencing sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30.Following thorough examination, he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and also tested positive for COVID-19.He underwent surgery after that, and the surgery said to have been performed well.It was revealed that JIMIN was slowly recovering from the surgery, and started receiving inpatient treatment for COVID-19.Then on February 3, JIMIN gave an update on his condition for the first time since the agency's announcement via official fan community.JIMIN said, "Hey, everyone. I know you guys have been worried about me. I'm getting better! Don't worry!"He continued, "I'm so sorry for making you worry. I think I'll be able to leave the hospital soon though. I'm recovering well, and eating three meals a day."He added, "It won't be long until I return. I'll be back to you soon!"At that time when the agency announced JIMIN's hospitalization, fans flooded social media with posts wishing him a speedy recovery.'JIMIN' topped the Real-time Worldwide Trend List on Twitter, and 'JIMIN' was also mentioned over 1,620,000 times on January 31.(Credit= WeVerse)(SBS Star)