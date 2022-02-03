[SBS Star] This Actor Made Debut Only to Meet Girls' Generation Taeyeon in Person

Actor Kang Hoon revealed that he became an actor because he wanted to meet Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation in person.On February 2 episode of MBC's 'Radio Star', Kang Hoon made appearance as a guest alongside his 'The Red Sleeve' co-stars.During the talk, Kang Hoon revealed that Taeyeon inspired him to become an actor.Kang Hoon said, "After I quit basketball, I was 17 years old and was searching for a new dream. At the time, I was a big fan of Girls' Generation's Taeyeon."He explained, "Once I became a fan, I wondered, 'Is there any way I can meet her in real life?' I wasn't good at singing or dancing, so I definitely could not become a singer."He continued, "But I thought maybe I could be an actor. I was like, 'If I become an actor, wouldn't I be able to meet them?' That's how I started acting."Kang Hoon revealed that he had even gone to Taeyeon's hometown, Jeonju, to visit the optical store that Taeyeon's parents run.He laughingly said, "I actually have good eyesight. But I pretended like I couldn't see well and bought a pair of glasses so that I could talk to them."Kang Hoon received an incessant love and support from viewers through the recently-ended drama 'The Red Sleeve', where he took the role of 'Hong Deok-ro'.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, SM Entertainment, npio Entertainment)