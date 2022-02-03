뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] One Guy Shares How Nicely Jeon So Min Responded When He Returned Her Wallet to Her
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] One Guy Shares How Nicely Jeon So Min Responded When He Returned Her Wallet to Her

[SBS Star] One Guy Shares How Nicely Jeon So Min Responded When He Returned Her Wallet to Her

Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.03 16:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] One Guy Shares How Nicely Jeon So Min Responded When He Returned Her Wallet to Her
Actress Jeon So Min was highly praised for her great personality. 

Recently, one online community user shared a story about returning Jeon So Min's wallet to her on a popular online community. 

The guy revealed that he happened to find Jeon So Min's wallet, and called her agency to let them know about it.  

The next morning, he received a call from Jeon So Min herself, and they scheduled a meetup on that day. 

Jeon So Min arrived at the meeting place in a van, which her agency head drove. 
Jeon So Min Jeon So MinThe guy said, "She got out of the van by herself, and got her wallet back from me. Then, she handed me an envelope with some money. It was so kind of her." 

He continued, "I asked her for photos, and she was like, 'Oh, I should've put some makeup on if I knew I was going to take photos.', with a playful smile. She smiled for my camera after that." 

He went on, "As she left, she bowed to me to thank me for returning her wallet. She kept bowing to me until she got in the van. At that time, she said, 'You'll be blessed!'" 

Lastly, he added that Jeon So Min helped him get rid of negative images that he had of celebrities, which he came to have when he used to work as an extra in the past.
Jeon So MinUnder this post, fans left comments such as, "Beautiful inside and out!", "That's why we love So Min!", "As her longtime fan, I feel very proud right now." and so on. 

(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.