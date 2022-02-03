[SBS Star] One Guy Shares How Nicely Jeon So Min Responded When He Returned Her Wallet to Her

Actress Jeon So Min was highly praised for her great personality.Recently, one online community user shared a story about returning Jeon So Min's wallet to her on a popular online community.The guy revealed that he happened to find Jeon So Min's wallet, and called her agency to let them know about it.The next morning, he received a call from Jeon So Min herself, and they scheduled a meetup on that day.Jeon So Min arrived at the meeting place in a van, which her agency head drove.The guy said, "She got out of the van by herself, and got her wallet back from me. Then, she handed me an envelope with some money. It was so kind of her."He continued, "I asked her for photos, and she was like, 'Oh, I should've put some makeup on if I knew I was going to take photos.', with a playful smile. She smiled for my camera after that."He went on, "As she left, she bowed to me to thank me for returning her wallet. She kept bowing to me until she got in the van. At that time, she said, 'You'll be blessed!'"Lastly, he added that Jeon So Min helped him get rid of negative images that he had of celebrities, which he came to have when he used to work as an extra in the past.Under this post, fans left comments such as, "Beautiful inside and out!", "That's why we love So Min!", "As her longtime fan, I feel very proud right now." and so on.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)