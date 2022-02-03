[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Becomes a Licensed Barber in the Military

Actor Park Bo Gum got a barber license in the military.On February 2, the Republic of Korea Navy shared news about Park Bo Gum online.The Navy stated that Park Bo Gum recently obtained a barber license.In the military, soldiers are encouraged to get at least one national qualification for their self-improvement.Out of many, Park Bo Gum chose to get a barber license while he was serving his time there.In order to get the license, Park Bo Gum recently used his day-off to take the test at the Navy Education and Training Center.Park Bo Gum said to have regularly given his fellow soldiers a haircut even before his license.Not so long ago, the actor successfully passed the test, and officially became a licensed barber.Currently, Park Bo Gum is fulfilling his national mandatory military duty as a member of the military band in the Navy.The actor began his military service on August 31, 2020, and is expected to complete it in the end of April 2022.(Credit= '대한민국해군 R.O.K. Navy' YouTube)(SBS Star)