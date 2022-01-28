뉴스
[SBS Star] Cha Hyun Seung Says SUNMI Suggested Him to Join 'Single's Inferno'; Plans to Make Acting Debut
Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.28 18:17 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Hyun Seung Says SUNMI Suggested Him to Join Singles Inferno; Plans to Make Acting Debut
Dancer Cha Hyun Seung shared that he initially did not want to go on 'Single's Inferno'.

On January 27, magazine Men's Health Korea released an interview of Cha Hyun Seung online. 

Cha Hyun Seung was known as K-pop artist SUNMI's hot dancer before, but has been gaining a lot of attention after his appearance in 'Single's Inferno' recently. 

'Single's Inferno' is Netflix's popular dating reality show that was revealed at the end of last year. 
Cha Hyun SeungRegarding his appearance in 'Single's Inferno', Cha Hyun Seung said, "I didn't want to join 'Single's Inferno' at first. So, I actually turned my initial offer down."  

He continued, "But I ended up saying yes to it, because a lot of people around me gave me words of encouragement and great advice about my appearance in the show."

He resumed, "SUNMI was one of them. She suggested I give it a go." 
Cha Hyun SeungDespite the fact that he was filled with worries before he joined the show, Cha Hyun Seung said he had lots of fun while filming 'Single's Inferno'. 

Cha Hyun Seung stated, "Everyone was so nice. The living environment wasn't the greatest, but we stuck together and survive through all the hardships." 

Finally, the dancer shared that his plans to make his acting debut in the near future. 
Cha Hyun Seung(Credit= '502bright' Instagram, '비몽' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
