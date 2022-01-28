뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU·Ryu Jun Yeol·Park Jung Min to Lead a New Webtoon-based Drama Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] IU·Ryu Jun Yeol·Park Jung Min to Lead a New Webtoon-based Drama Together

[SBS Star] IU·Ryu Jun Yeol·Park Jung Min to Lead a New Webtoon-based Drama Together

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.01.28 16:41 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU·Ryu Jun Yeol·Park Jung Min to Lead a New Webtoon-based Drama Together

Singer/actress IU, actors Ryu Jun Yeol and Park Jung Min are confirmed to co-star in a new webtoon-based drama.

On January 28, Naver Webtoon announced the cast lineup for the upcoming drama 'Money Game', which includes IU, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Park Jung Min.
Money Game'Money Game' will reportedly be an eight-episode series based on the webtoon of the same name.

The drama portrays the fierce mental battles and emotional confrontations of eight different participants who are chasing the prize money.

The participants cooperate and betray each other while facing the extreme circumstances together, since the game only ends when someone dies.
Money GameDirector Han Jae-rim will be in charge of the scriptwriting and directing, and the drama is expected to start filming in the first half of this year.

(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, C-JeS Entertainment, SAM Company, NAVER Webtoon)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.