[SBS Star] IU·Ryu Jun Yeol·Park Jung Min to Lead a New Webtoon-based Drama Together

Singer/actress IU, actors Ryu Jun Yeol and Park Jung Min are confirmed to co-star in a new webtoon-based drama.On January 28, Naver Webtoon announced the cast lineup for the upcoming drama 'Money Game', which includes IU, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Park Jung Min.'Money Game' will reportedly be an eight-episode series based on the webtoon of the same name.The drama portrays the fierce mental battles and emotional confrontations of eight different participants who are chasing the prize money.The participants cooperate and betray each other while facing the extreme circumstances together, since the game only ends when someone dies.Director Han Jae-rim will be in charge of the scriptwriting and directing, and the drama is expected to start filming in the first half of this year.(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, C-JeS Entertainment, SAM Company, NAVER Webtoon)(SBS Star)