뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CRAVITY HYEONGJUN Shares Hilarious Ways to Survive in His Family with Two Sisters
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] CRAVITY HYEONGJUN Shares Hilarious Ways to Survive in His Family with Two Sisters

[SBS Star] CRAVITY HYEONGJUN Shares Hilarious Ways to Survive in His Family with Two Sisters

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.28 16:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CRAVITY HYEONGJUN Shares Hilarious Ways to Survive in His Family with Two Sisters
HYEONGJUN of K-pop boy group CRAVITY shared hilarious ways to survive in his family with two older sisters. 

Recently, one past live broadcast of HYEONGJUN resurfaced and started going around online. 

In this broadcast, HYEONGJUN shares his ways of surviving in his family with two older sisters. 
HYEONGJUNHYEONGJUN said, "First, you must reside at home as if you don't exist. Make sure you don't catch the eye of your sisters." 

He continued, "Second, if any of your sisters call you, go right away. Third, eat as fast as you can when you are eating alone with them." 

He explained the third way in more detail, "That is to avoid having to clean up and wash the dishes after the meal. They always used to tell me that the last one to finish eating has to do the cleaning and washing." 
HYEONGJUNAfter that, HYEONGJUN continued to share his secrets to living harmoniously(?) with his sisters. 

The K-pop star said, "Fourth, you must eat as if you're really enjoying it when she buys food for you." 

Lastly, he talked about the best approach one should take in order to watch television in the living room in peace. 

HYEONGJUN commented, "If there is only one television at home, you must grab the remote control before they do." 

He resumed, "But this way, you might get hit with a remote control, so be very careful." 

His survival methods are making many older sisters and little brothers out there relate and laugh. 
 

(Credit= 'CRAVITY' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.