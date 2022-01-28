뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAMBAM Mispronounces One University Name as a "Cult University"; Speedily Apologizes
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAMBAM Mispronounces One University Name as a "Cult University"; Speedily Apologizes

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAMBAM Mispronounces One University Name as a "Cult University"; Speedily Apologizes

Lee Narin

Published 2022.01.28 14:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAMBAM Mispronounces One University Name as a "Cult University"; Speedily Apologizes
BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 was spotted mispronouncing one university name as a "cult university" by accident. 

On January 26 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Dream Radio' hosted by another GOT7's member YOUNG JAE, BAMBAM made a guest appearance. 

Towards the end of the show, the production team asked BAMBAM and YOUNG JAE to read out the names of the show's sponsors and partnerships. 

BAMBAM and YOUNG JAE quickly read out the names to the upbeat background music. 
BAMBAMWhile reading them out loud, BAMBAM made a hilarious mistake that made himself and YOUNG JAE laugh. 

Instead of saying, "Seoul Cyber University", BAMBAM mistakenly said, "Seoul 'Sa-i-bi' University". 

In Korean, 'Sa-i-bi' means 'cult', which meant BAMBAM accidentally referred to 'Seoul Cyber University' as 'Seoul Cult University'. 

He realized that he completely mispronounced the university name right away. 

Then, he burst out laughing and promptly corrected to 'Seoul Cyber University'. 

YOUNG JAE also realized what had just happened, and he burst into laughter too. 
BAMBAM and YOUNGJAEBut as they had to remain professional until the end of their read, they tried their best to calm themselves down, and continued reading the names out loud.

As soon as the advertisements played after their read, they both collapsed in convulsive laughter. 

Following the advertisements, when they were back on live, YOUNG JAE said, "We apologize to all our sponsors and partnerships. It was a mistake." 

Then, BAMBAM got up from his seat, kneeled and commented, "I'm so sorry." 
 
(Credit= 'dreamradio_mbc' Instagram, MBC FM4U Dream Radio) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.